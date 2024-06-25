ADVERTISEMENT

Udayanidhi Stalin appears before court in Bengaluru, granted bail

Published - June 25, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo Credit: file photo

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin appeared before the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs on Tuesday in connection with a case registered against him for his alleged derogatory remarks on Sanatana Dharma and was granted conditional bail.

Based on a complaint by a city-based activist, V. Paramesha, accusing Stalin of making allegedly derogatory remarks against Sanatana Dharma at a conference in Chennai in September 2023, comparing it to dengue and malaria, calling for its eradication.

Mr. Stalin was charged under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was summoned to appear before the court in person. Amidst tight security, Mr. Stalin appeared before the special court, which granted him bail with a surety of ₹1 lakh. The next hearing has been posted for August 8.

