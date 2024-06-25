GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Udayanidhi Stalin appears before court in Bengaluru, granted bail

Published - June 25, 2024 08:36 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau
Udhayanidhi Stalin

Udhayanidhi Stalin | Photo Credit: file photo

Tamil Nadu Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development Udhayanidhi Stalin appeared before the Special Court of Magistrate for criminal cases against former and present MPs and MLAs on Tuesday in connection with a case registered against him for his alleged derogatory remarks on Sanatana Dharma and was granted conditional bail.

Based on a complaint by a city-based activist, V. Paramesha, accusing Stalin of making allegedly derogatory remarks against Sanatana Dharma at a conference in Chennai in September 2023, comparing it to dengue and malaria, calling for its eradication.

Mr. Stalin was charged under sections 153A (Promoting enmity between different groups), 298 (Uttering words, etc., with deliberate intent to wound religious feelings) and 500 (Punishment for defamation) of the Indian Penal Code. He was summoned to appear before the court in person. Amidst tight security, Mr. Stalin appeared before the special court, which granted him bail with a surety of ₹1 lakh. The next hearing has been posted for August 8.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.