Udasi wins Haveri for BJP

Shivakumar Udasi, BJP candidate for Haveri Lok Sabha constituency, registered a comfortable win, his third straight one.

Mr. Udasi got 6,83,660 votes compared to the Congress candidate D.R. Patil, who secured 5,42,778 votes, a margin of 1,40,882.

This is also Mr. Udasi’s biggest victory margin ever. In 2009, he won by 87,920 votes and in 2014, the margin was 87,571.

Ayub Khan Patel of the Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) managed to secure 7,479 votes, and the fourth highest votes (7,412) went to NOTA.

Ishwar Patil (Uttam Prajakiya Party) bagged 7,024 votes, and Shailesh Nazare Ashok (Indian Labour Party- Ambedkar Phule) 1,244.

Among the other candidates Basavaraj Patil bagged 1,305 votes, Bommaji Ramappa Siddappa 1,389, Virabhdarappa Virappa Kabbainad 2,283, Siddappa Kallappa Pujar 5,858, and Hanumanthappa Kabbar 6,247.

Of the 4,592 postal ballots, 1,209 were rejected and 10 went to NOTA. With Mr. Udasi’s hat trick victory, the win for non-Congress candidates in the constituency has increased to five occasions now.