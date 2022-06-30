Udaipur killing: Karnataka CM wants murderers to be hanged
Kanhaiya Lal was beheaded inside his shop in Udaipur allegedly for posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma
Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said the two persons who beheaded 40-year-old tailor Kanhaiya Lal inside his shop in Udaipur city of Rajasthan deserve to be hanged to death.
Kanhaiya Lal was killed allegedly for posting content in support of suspended BJP leader Nupur Sharma.
Mr. Bommai termed the murder an ‘inhuman act’. He wants the Rajasthan Government to take immediate measures to identify terrorist organisations and the persons behind the murder.
“It’s a terrorist act,” Mr. Bommai told reporters in Bengaluru on June 30. He claimed that the murder was the outcome of a big international terrorist conspiracy. “A probe should be conducted to identify the global terrorist organisation,” he added.
The National Investigation Agency (NIA) has been given charge of the probe into the beheading of Kanhaiya Lal.
Right-wing groups have staged protests in several parts of Karnataka opposing the killing.
