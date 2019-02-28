UCO Bank manager, others booked for fraud

The Central Bureau of Investigation has booked a branch manager with the UCO Bank, the president of Karnataka Human Rights Panel and another person for allegedly cheating the bank of more than ₹21 crore by granting home loans on forged documents.

It is alleged that K.R. Saroja, while functioning as the manager of a branch in Bengaluru, colluded with loan facilitator Srinivasa Gowda and sanctioned ₹21.86 crore of home and property loans to 23 borrowers on fake papers. Mr. Gowda is currently the president of Karnataka Human Rights Panel. The third accused has been identified as H.K. Harish.

The agency, based on a complaint lodged by the bank, alleges that Mr. Gowda and Mr. Harish had arranged fake bills or invoices from non-existent firms to facilitate the release of loans to the saving accounts of borrowers. The accused disbursed the loans to fictitious firms in anticipation of undue advantage from the beneficiaries. Proceeds of the loans were later allowed to be withdrawn from the saving accounts. The funds were diverted to be used for undeclared purposes, leading to losses to the bank, it is alleged.

Based on the complaint, the CBI has invoked various provisions of the Indian Penal Code and the Prevention of Corruption Act against the accused persons.