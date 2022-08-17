Karnataka

UCO Bank expands footprint in Karnataka

UCO Bank MD and CEO Soma Sankara Prasad inaugurated a new branch at Kanakapura.

UCO Bank opened a new branch at Kanakapura of Ramanagaram district. This is the bank’s 64th branch under its Bengaluru zone, said a statement.

The new branch was inaugurated by bank Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer Soma Sankara Prasad via a video link on Tuesday.

According to UCO Bank, the branch is located in a better accessible area on Bengaluru-Kanakapura Main road near Karnataka Housing Board (KHB) Colony, which is currently under construction.


