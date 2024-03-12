UAS to hold discussion on soybean in Dharwad from today

March 12, 2024 06:57 pm | Updated 06:57 pm IST - Belagavi

University of Agricultural Sciences will organise the 54th annual group meeting of All India Co-ordinated Research Project on Soybean in Dharwad on Wednesday and Thursday.

Discussions will centre around soybean crop, its status and innovative methods to improve it across the country.

It will be held in the Farmers Knowledge Centre on the university campus on Belagavi Road in Dharwad.

UAS will organise it in collaboration with ICAR-Indian Institute of Soybean Research, Indore. Over 150 scientists and research staff from all over India who are working on soybean crop will attend.

ICAR Deputy Director-General (Crop Science) T.R. Sharma is the chief guest.

The other guests, including scientists K.H. Singh, R.K. Mathur, B.D. Biradar and Sanjay Gupta, will speak.

UAS Dharwad Vice-Chancellor P.L. Patil will preside over the event, said a release.

