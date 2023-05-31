UAS tells farmers what they can grow instead of tobacco

May 31, 2023 07:29 pm | Updated 07:29 pm IST - Bengaluru

“We need food, not tobacco” was the theme of World No Tobacco Day observed on Wednesday (March 31) and perhaps no place better than the University of Agricultural Science (UAS), Bengaluru, to drive home the point.

The event was observed by the university in collaboration with the Consortium for Tobacco Free Karnataka.

Tobacco growers from Belagavi, Nippani, Hunsur, and Piriyapatna participated in the event that debated about shifting to alternative crops.

The chief guest was Dr. Prathima Murthy, Director, NIMHANS, and the event was inaugurated by Dr. S.V Suresha, Vice-Chancellor, UAS, Bangalore. Also present at the event was noted Kannada film director and environmentalist, Mr. Suresh Heblikar.

In his keynote address, Heblikar spoke about the impact of tobacco on the environment, stressing the need to protect delicate ecosystems, while Dr. Murthy focused on the ill effects of tobacco on health and the economy. As a part of the session, the students of UAS also released a documentary around the topic of tobacco.

Dr. Suresha’s talk, while also focusing on the ill effects of tobacco, lingered on the issues and challenges of alternative cropping systems for tobacco.

“Society is discouraging the use of tobacco for many health complications that you are already aware of,” he said, pointing out that since tobacco products are legally approved, they cannot be taken out of the market. “The only alternative is to see that the supply is reduced,” he said, implying it will negatively impact demand too. “It is an indirect way of discouraging people from using tobacco,” he said.

World Health Organisation (WHO) estimates that nearly 267 million Indian adults, a whopping 29% of the population, are tobacco users. “It leads not only to loss of lives but also has heavy social and economic costs,” says the WHO website, highlighting that tobacco use increases the risk of many chronic diseases like cancer, lung disease, stroke and cardiovascular disease, accounting for nearly 1.35 million deaths every year.

Matter of livelihood

However, it is also an important cash crop, providing livelihood security to around 36 million people, according to the Central Tobacco Research Institute’s website.

“There are many issues entangled in it,” said Dr. Suresha, referring to the need to reduce tobacco cultivation, one needs to provide alternative options for tobacco growers, considering that tobacco fetches more money compared to other food grain products. It is an easily cultivable crop with an excellent return on investment. “If I suggest an alternative crop, it needs to have the same benefits to them as tobacco,” he said.

At the event, the potential of alternative options to tobacco, such as sugarcane, maize, pulses and millet, was discussed. “Nearly 40 tobacco farmers were present today,” he said, adding that part of the event also included a technical session with them, discussing what scientific crops could be grown instead of tobacco. “We believe in an integrated farming system where people are likely to get profits even if a single enterprise fails,” he said.

