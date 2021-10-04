UAS teachers launch indefinite protest

Teachers associated with University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) Dharwad and working in more than 34 post-graduation centres spread across seven districts of North Karnataka launched an indefinite strike on Monday.

The teachers, who began the indefinite agitation on UAS campus in Dharwad, are seeking fulfilment of various demands, including filling vacant posts of teachers and extending various facilities. The protest is being held under the aegis of Association of Teachers Welfare.

Association president I.K. Kalappanavar and secretary Mahantesh Nayak said that some of their demands were promotion of teachers under Career Advancement Scheme (CAS-2006) from the due date of eligibility, advance increments for completion of Ph.D, equal credit to all authors of scientific papers, extension of deputation facility for Ph.D, extension of old pension scheme to teachers, recruitment of teachers to fill vacant posts and reducing work burden.

Despite the repeated pleas to Vice-Chancellor M.B. Chetti, nothing has been fulfilled. Though there is an acute shortage [to an extent of 50%] of teaching staff, teachers never shirked from carrying the burden of additional work and always made sure that the university performed well, they said.

They said that in terms of overall performance, UAS Dharwad stood first in the State and ninth at the national level, which showed that teachers, despite a long list of grievances, had patiently worked all the time and even during the pandemic.

Mr. Kalappanavar said that as their demands have been kept pending for long, they decided to launch the indefinite agitation. They will continue this till their demands are met. The association has submitted a charter of demands to the university authorities.