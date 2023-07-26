UAS Raichur to host 12th convocation tomorrow

July 26, 2023 07:12 pm | Updated 07:14 pm IST - Yadgir

The 12th convocation of the University of Agricultural Sciences (UAS) in Raichur will be held on Friday, Vice-chancellor of the university M. Hanumanthappa has said.

Addressing a press conference in Raichur on Wednesday, Dr Hanumanthappa said that Governor and Chancellor of the university Thawarchand Gehlot will inaugurate the programme which is scheduled to be held on the Campus of UAS in Raichur.

As many as 332 students will get graduate degree certificates, 16 students post-graduation certificates and 42 students will get doctorate (Ph.d) awards.

Dr Hanumanthappa further said that 25 gold medals will be conferred among the 332 graduate students followed by 14 gold medals among 16 post-graduation students and 13 gold medals will be conferred among the doctorate students.