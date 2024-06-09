GIFT a SubscriptionGift
UAS memorial lecture in Dharwad today

Published - June 09, 2024 07:01 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

The University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad, will organise the first of the Prof. M.K. Sethu Rao Memorial Lecture Series on Monday.

Agriculture scientist and Extension Education Institute former head S.V. Reddy will deliver a special talk on Global changes in agricultural extension systems: Challenges and way forward.

V. Veerabhadraiah and L.V. Hirevenkanagoudar will be the guests of honour. UAS Vice-Chancellor P.L. Patil will preside over it. Shashikala M.S., daughter of Sethu Rao, will be the special invitee.

Prof. Rao was an eminent scientist, teacher, administrator who was responsible for the overall development of Extension Education services in Karnataka.

He made significant contributions to the field of Agricultural Extension Education and played an instrumental role in shaping the department and nurturing graduates who went on to serve prestigious organisations.

His work focused on rural livelihood systems, entrepreneurship development and the use of ICT in agriculture, said a release from the university.

