UAS Dharwad students win prizes in startup contest

The Hindu Bureau HUBBALLI
September 28, 2022 19:57 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

In a competition organised for Startups in South India, students of University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad have bagged the first and third prizes.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) organised the the event, Manthan, in which UAS-D students bagged the trophy and two cash prizes, one, ₹10 lakh and the other, ₹4 lakh.

According to a communication, two teams of University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad, which developed innovations for startups under NAHEP-IDP, have bagged these two prizes.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

The first prize, ₹10 lakh in cash and a citation, was won by Shamanth and team of the College of Agriculture, Hanumanamatti, for developing nursery media from corn shank which is an alternative to coco peat.

In the same competition, the third prize, ₹4 lakh in cash, was bagged by Mahaveer and team of the College of Agriculture in Dharwad for poultry feed developed from silkworm waste.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

There are a total of 12 prototypes developed by UAS Dharwad students under NAHEP-IDP for the establishment of startups, the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app