UAS Dharwad students win prizes in startup contest

In a competition organised for Startups in South India, students of University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad have bagged the first and third prizes.

The Federation of Karnataka Chambers of Commerce and Industry (FKCCI) organised the the event, Manthan, in which UAS-D students bagged the trophy and two cash prizes, one, ₹10 lakh and the other, ₹4 lakh.

According to a communication, two teams of University of Agricultural Sciences Dharwad, which developed innovations for startups under NAHEP-IDP, have bagged these two prizes.

The first prize, ₹10 lakh in cash and a citation, was won by Shamanth and team of the College of Agriculture, Hanumanamatti, for developing nursery media from corn shank which is an alternative to coco peat.

In the same competition, the third prize, ₹4 lakh in cash, was bagged by Mahaveer and team of the College of Agriculture in Dharwad for poultry feed developed from silkworm waste.

There are a total of 12 prototypes developed by UAS Dharwad students under NAHEP-IDP for the establishment of startups, the release said.