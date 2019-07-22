UAS-D tops in Karnataka in ICAR rankings

The University of Agricultural Sciences, Dharwad (UAS-D), is first in the State and 16th nationally in the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) rankings.

During the 91st ICAR Foundation Day programme and awards ceremony held in New Delhi recently, the rankings of State Agricultural Universities (SAUs), Central Agricultural Universities (CAUs), and ICAR (Deemed-to-be) Universities (DUs) were released.

The ranking is based on several parameters, including performance in teaching outcome, research, extension, and outreach activities, number of enterprises/startups promoted by the university, public-private partnerships, and employability of students.

Karnataka has six farm universities.

In a press release, Vice-Chancellor of UAS-D M.B. Chetti has thanked the varsity officers, teachers, students, non-teaching staff, and arm labourers for their contribution towards getting this honour.

Prof. Chetti also expressed gratitude to the former Vice-Chancellors, teachers and founding fathers of the varsity.

In the release, he said active involvement of the farming community in adapting improved technologies developed by the university and their valuable feedback was among the reasons for the ranking.