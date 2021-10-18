UAS-B’s Krishi Mela to be held from November 11 to 14

Bengaluru

18 October 2021 21:13 IST

This year’s edition of Krishi Mela of the University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru will be held from November 11 to 14 on the GKVK campus.

According to a release from the university, the mela will be held both on physical and virtual platforms.

Advertising

Advertising

As many as 10 new crop varieties and 28 new farm technologies will be released at the event, which is to be held as per COVID-19 protocols. The mela will also have an exhibition on farm machinery and technology in over 250 stalls. State, district, and taluk-level awards will be presented to innovative farmers on the occasion.