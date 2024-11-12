UAS-B’s Krishi Mela on theme ‘climate-smart digital farming’ to feature drones for coconut-plucking, AI-based farm machinery

This year’s edition of University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru’s Krishi Mela, on the theme “Climate smart digital farming”, will feature various innovative technologies, including drones for plucking coconuts and other farm operations, AI-based semi-automated tractors, and robotic technology-based machineries.

The four-day Krishi Mela, which will be held at the University’s GKVK campus in Bengaluru from November 14, will present some technologies which are said to have been developed for the first time in the country.

Experimental plot

Briefing media persons at the preview of the proposed Krishi Mela on Tuesday, UAS-B Vice-chancellor S.V. Suresha said there will be a separate experimental plot to demonstrate the working of digital farm machineries. Pointing out that some of these technologies were already in use, he said the university scientists had developed specific protocols for their applications.

He said the mela would also attempt to create awareness among farmers about climate smart technologies developed by the university, aimed at insulating farmers from the vagaries of nature.

Pointing out that already a Centre for Innovation and Development in Smart Agriculture (CIDSA) had been set up in the university to provide a boost for application of digital technologies in farming, he said the university was ready to train interested persons, including engineering students, if their colleges opt for it.

In addition to digital technologies, the mela will present demonstration of live crops on a 20-acre plot, demonstration of integrated farming systems, exhibition of farm machinery, display by over 700 stalls, and demonstration of methods of using renewable energy in farming.

Animal husbandry too has been given importance with exhibition of various breeds of cattle including desi varieties. The mela will have demonstration of fisheries including ornamental fish, poultry, use of bio-fuel, demonstration of “potential” crops that are yet to become popular despite their high nutrient content and farmer-to-farmer-scientist interactions among things, Dr. Suresha said.

Urban farming

The urbanites’ farming interests too have been taken care of with the display of hydroponics (soil-less cultivation) that can be adopted for terrace farming and display of various varieties of high-value vegetable crops and exotic leafy varieties for kitchen gardening.

As good rains have fuelled hopes of farmers, the university is expecting a record number of farmers to visit the mela this time, compared to the previous year when 17 lakh farmers visited despite drought.

Parking arrangement

Plans are afoot for effective crowd management such as making arrangements to park buses at the Jakkur flying club and the facility to ferry people right from the entrance of the university. Breastfeeding enclaves for women and free health check-up for farmers have also been arranged.

The university will honour six progressive farmers with State-level awards and 20 with district-level awards. Similarly, 60 innovative young women farmers and 60 innovative young men farmers will be honoured with taluk-level awards.

During the Krishi Mela, the university will also release maize hybrid variety, cow pea variety, sunflower hybrid variety that have resistance to some of diseases and Bajra Napier hybrid variety that provides more yield.