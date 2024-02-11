UAS-B to make ‘Walk with nature @GKVK’ a regular feature

February 11, 2024 11:51 pm | Updated 11:51 pm IST - BENGALURU

The University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru, which organised ‘Walk with nature @GKVK’, a guided walk on its sprawling campus to introduce various aspects of agriculture to urbanites on Sunday, has decided to make it a regular feature, enthused by the good response of people.

The first edition of the walk saw the participation of about 150 people from various walks of life. The university had allowed the general public to register for a fee of ₹300. Looking at the response, Vice-Chancellor Suresha said measures would be taken to make the walk a regular feature. It is learnt that academicians of the university believe it should be held once a month.

The GKVK campus is the biggest lung space of the Garden City as it is spread over 1,200 acres – bigger than both the Cubbon Park and Lal Bagh put together.

During the walk from 6.45 a.m. to 2.15 p.m., the participants were taken to 11 different facilities of the university including the Agricultural Museum, Bakery Training Unit, Bee Park, Botanical Garden and Animal Husbandry unit.

Over 50 academicians and researchers from the university briefed participants about the activities at these centres. They also introduced them to rich tree cover on campus by creating awareness about both common and botanical names of prominent tree species. The participants were allowed to handle honey bee boxes, ride bullock carts and participate in winnowing besides feeding cattle. They were also introduced to some of the bird species on campus.

The participants were given breakfast and lunch made from millets on the occasion.

