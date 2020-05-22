Karnataka

UAS-B launches YouTube channel and toll-free telephone number

Both facilities are aimed at helping farmers, students

The University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru (UAS-B) has launched its official YouTube channel and toll-free telephone number to help farmers and students as well as the general public.

Both the facilities were launched by Vice-Chancellor S. Rajendra Prasad on Friday. The YouTube channel which can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT3_lfb8uL8gXMJtckT3Bq provides information on the university, agricultural education, research and extension, research stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras of the university and various facilities available for agriculture.

The vice-chancellor said farmers could also get information on the services available from the university through this channel while students could get information on various agricultural courses that can be pursued after completing II PU.

Similarly, farmers could get technical information related to agriculture by calling the toll-free telephone No: 18004250571. Also, farmers could WhatsApp pictures related to diseases and pest attack to mobile No: 9482477812 to get accurate information related to remedial measures, the Vice-Chancellor said.

He called upon farmers to make use of the above facilities.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 22, 2020 1:26:45 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/uas-b-launches-youtube-channel-and-toll-free-telephone/article31649004.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY