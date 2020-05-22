UAS-B launches YouTube channel and toll-free telephone number

The University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru (UAS-B) has launched its official YouTube channel and toll-free telephone number to help farmers and students as well as the general public.

Both the facilities were launched by Vice-Chancellor S. Rajendra Prasad on Friday. The YouTube channel which can be viewed on https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCT3_lfb8uL8gXMJtckT3Bq provides information on the university, agricultural education, research and extension, research stations and Krishi Vigyan Kendras of the university and various facilities available for agriculture.

The vice-chancellor said farmers could also get information on the services available from the university through this channel while students could get information on various agricultural courses that can be pursued after completing II PU.

Similarly, farmers could get technical information related to agriculture by calling the toll-free telephone No: 18004250571. Also, farmers could WhatsApp pictures related to diseases and pest attack to mobile No: 9482477812 to get accurate information related to remedial measures, the Vice-Chancellor said.

He called upon farmers to make use of the above facilities.