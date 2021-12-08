UAS-B is No. 1 among farm varsities in South India

Rankings assigned by ICAR

The University of Agricultural Sciences, Bangalore (UAS-B) has added one more feather to its cap as it has been ranked number one among South Indian Agricultural Universities and third at the national level among all the 67 State agricultural universities by the Indian Council of Agricultural Research (ICAR) for 2020-21.

The rankings were assigned by the ICAR considering various factors including faculty-student ratio, students’ performance, percentage of students qualifying in NET, utilisation of CeRA and research impact, research excellence (patents granted, varieties released, technologies developed), among other factors. The ranking allows students to make informed choices while choosing admission. The ranking process is expected to help universities to assess themselves on quality and enhance their abilities.