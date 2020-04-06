UAS-B Alumni Association steps in to help grape farmers

The Alumni Association of University of Agricultural Sciences-Bengaluru (UAS-B) has now stepped in to help grape growers who are in distress due to lack of access to bulk buyers.

The association that comprises thousands of farm scientists has decided to procure grapes directly from the State’s grape cultivation belt of Chikkaballapura and sell it directly to consumers in Bengaluru from Tuesday.

“To begin with, we are going to procure three tonnes of premium seedless variety of Sharad grapes from farmers in Chikkaballapura and sell them to consumers in Sahakaranagar in Bengaluru on Tuesday, Alumni Association Chairman Professor K. Narayana Gowda told The Hindu. The Association has roped in Sahakaranagar Residents’ Welfare Association to partner with it in the initiative.

The grape growers are in dire straits as a large quantum of produce is about to perish in farms in Chikkaballapura district. It is very difficult for them to find consumers as they were mostly dependent on wineries, which have presently shut operations.

Dr. Narayana Gowda says there is a dire need to convince consumers to buy grapes regularly so that farmers will get a helping hand during the present crisis. “On Tuesday, we will sell the produce which is of export quality near Ganesha Temple at Sahakaranagar from 9 am to 12 noon with the help of Residents’ Welfare Association. Depending upon feedback, we will take a call on selling the produce in different parts of Bengaluru city,” he said. The entire proceeds will be passed on to farmers without even collecting transport cost.

“The consumers are also set to benefit as they are going to get the premium variety produce at a very reasonable price,” Dr. Gowda noted. Interested consumers can also contact the Manager, Alumni Association over 97316 51925.