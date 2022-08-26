UAPA slapped on four persons

The Shivamogga police have slapped the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act, 1967 against four persons arrested on charges of stabbing a native or Rajasthan in Shivamogga on August 15.

The accused are Tanveer Ahmed, 22, Nadeem Faisal, 25, Abdul Rehman, 25, and Mohammed Jabi, 30. They were arrested on charges of stabbing Prem Singh, 20, during the clashes over displaying the poster of V.D. Savarkar at A.A. Circle in Shivamogga city during the Independence Day celebrations.

Shivamogga Superintendent of Police B.M. Laxmi Prasad, in a communique to the media on Friday, said that UAPA was slapped on them as during the investigation it was found that the accused did commit the crime under the influence of fundamentalist ideology.

The police shot at Jabi, one of the accused, as he allegedly tried to escape after attempting to attack them. He is under treatment at McGann Hospital. The other three are in judicial custody. Prem Singh, who was stabbed, is recovering.