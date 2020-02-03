UAN can be self-generated

Now, an employee can self-generate the Universal Account Number (UAN). The Employees' Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) said in a press release that a citizen who is employed with any establishment can generate it on the basis Aadhar card details.

The employee has to log in to unifiedportal-mem.epfindia.gov.in and he/she would receive an OTP on the Aadhar-linked mobile number and after verification of input data, UAN will be generated.

The release issued by office of the Additional Central Provident Fund Commisioner of Bengaluru zone further states that an employee can also update ‘date of leaving’ that enables faster transfer of applications and final settlement of claim. However, member can update date of leaving only after two months of his or her last contribution received from the establishment. “Date of exit should be within last wage month for which contribution was received,” states the release.