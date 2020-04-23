UAHS opens ‘agri war room’

To resolve the problems faced by farmers due to enforcement of lockdown, the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, has opened an ‘agri war room’ on its campus.

Experts in the room will provide information to the farmers on a wide range of issues including pest management, availability of planting materials and seeds and on marketing of agriculture produces. If the need arises, experts from the university will also visit the agriculture fields. For consultation, interested farmers can call 9480838967, 9448999216, 8277932600 and 08182 267017. The war room was inaugurated by M.K. Naik, Vice-Chancellor, on the campus on Thursday.

In addition to this, the university has also appointed nodal officers for all the districts coming under its jurisdiction to ensure smooth conduct of agricultural operations. The farmers can call the following numbers to contact the nodal officers: 9480838976(Shivamogga), 9480838201(Chitradurga), 9480458083 (Udupi), 9449856876 (Davangere), 9945035707 (Kodagu) and 8794706468(Dakshina Kannada).