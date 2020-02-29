UAHS graduates set sights on civil services

Shivamogga

29 February 2020 19:41 IST

Many of the meritorious students who bagged gold medals at the convocation of the University of Agricultural and Horticultural Sciences (UAHS), Shivamogga, on Saturday want to carve out careers in civil services as they believe it offers an excellent opportunity to bring about positive change in society.

Poornima Sajjan from Challakere, who was awarded two gold medals for emerging topper in B.Sc (Horticulture), is now pursuing M.Sc (Horticulture) and has also commenced preparations for the civil service exams. Darshan H.M. from Adichunchanagiri, who received two gold medals for his performance in B.Sc (Forestry), is now preparing for the Indian Forest Service (IFS) exam. He told The Hindu that as part of the course, he was involved in field work in Nagarahole and Anshi national parks. “I have also participated in tiger and elephant census. Conservation of forest and wildlife is necessary to maintain the ecological balance,” he said.

Mohammed Thamseer from Madikeri, who won two gold medals for his performance in B.Sc (Agriculture), is a good singer and has represented the university at many cultural festivals. At present, he is pursuing M.Sc (Agriculture) at Choudhary Charan Singh Haryana Agricultural University. Gayathri R., who was awarded four gold medals for her performance in B.Sc(Horticulture), is pursuing postgraduation in the same discipline. After the completion of the course, she wants to take up research on pests and fungal infections affecting vegetable crops.

Advertising

Advertising

Kavitha Hegde was awarded two gold medals for her Ph.D thesis on managing pest infections in potato crop. She hails from a family engaged in arecanut cultivation at Kodanamane in Sirsi taluk. She is now working as an agriculture officer in Tirthahalli taluk. “This year, arecanut crop in Tirthahalli taluk has witnessed many pest and fungal infections owing to climatic factors. As I hail from a family involved in arecanut cultivation, I can understand the problems faced by farmers. I will continue to work at the ground level to mitigate the problems faced by farmers,” she said.