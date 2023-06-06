UAE delegation to visit Mysuru to attract companies to its Hamriyah Free Zone

June 06, 2023 09:47 pm | Updated 09:47 pm IST - MYSURU

The Mysore Chamber of Commerce and Industry (MCCI) in association with ASSOCHAM and Government of Sharjah, United Arab Emirates (UAE), will be organizing One to One meetings with senior officials from Hamriyah Free Zone in UAE in Mysuru on June 12 and 13 for the benefit of Indian companies wishing to expand operations into foreign markets.

A press statement from MCCI said the main agenda of the meetings will be to spread awareness about how Indian companies can expand their operations into foreign markets through establishing branches and subsidiaries using UAE as base to enter and capture markets in other Gulf countries, Africa, Europe etc.

“UAE has long been an attractive destination for entrepreneurs the world over because of well-developed and diversified economy, excellent infrastructure and transport links and a unique low tax regime. While these may be the factors that get the headlines, there is another major reason why so many flock to the UAE’s shores to conduct business – Free Trade Zones. These are the economic areas, where goods and services can be traded. Free trade zones attract 0 per cent tax rates, 100% ownership, preferential customs duty rates and 100 per cent import and export tax exemption”, the statement said.

The meetings with the delegation of senior officials from Hamriyah Free Zone will be held between 10 a.m. and 4 p.m on June 12 and 13 in Fortune JP Palace on Abba Road, opposite the Government Guest House in Mysuru.

“The businesses can get trading licenses within 24 hours and the cost of office space is less than ₹3 lakh annually including company registration charges and trading license,” the statement said.

Though there is no registration fee to attend the One to One meetings, prior registration is mandatory.

Those interested can register on https://bit.ly/3MfZAEe

For queries, contact Tarina Basu on mobile:+91-9611226411. Email: tarina.basu@assocham.com or Bharathi B.R. on Ph: 0821-4250246. Email: mccimysore@gmail.com.