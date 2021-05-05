U-turn on complete lockdown in Hassan

Hassan

05 May 2021 19:44 IST

Hassan district administration, which announced a four-day complete lockdown in a week on Wednesday afternoon, did a U-turn by evening. The State-wide lockdown, as it has been in effect since April 27, will be in force in Hassan too.

Earlier in the day, Minister for Excise K. Gopalaiah, who held a meeting with elected representatives and officers, had announced that the shops that sell essential items would be allowed to function only between 6 a.m. and 10 a.m. on Monday, Wednesday and Friday. There would be complete lockdown on four other days in the week.

The Minister had said that the decision had been taen as the number of COVID-19 cases had been increasing in the district. It would be difficult to contain the spread of the infection unless a stricter lockdown was imposed, he had said.

However, within hours, the administration withdrew the decision. The district administration resolved to go by the instructions from the State government. Mr. Gopalaiah told the media that the decision of four-day complete lockdown had been cancelled. “We have decided to follow the instructions from the Central government and State government. As of now, the guidelines of lockdown applied for the State will be in place in Hassan also”, he said.

Lok Sabha member Prajwal Revanna, MLAs H.D. Revanna, K.M. Shivalinge Gowda, C.N. Balakrishna, and K.S.Lingesh, and officers attended the meeting.

“We will not face a shortage of oxygen only if the number of COVID-19 cases comes down with the blessings of almighty”, said Deputy Commissioner R. Girish at the meeting. “If the cases continue to increase, we will be in trouble”, he said.

Hassan Institute of Medical Sciences, where a designated COVID-19 hospital is set up, has a storage plant of 13kl capacity. With that 400 beds had been getting oxygen. The private oxygen producers were supplying 500 jumbo cylinders, which were sufficient for taluk hospitals and private hospitals. “If the cases go up, it would be difficult to manage with the available oxygen”, Mr. Girish added.