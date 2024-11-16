Tyvarekoppa tiger and lion safari gets new animals from Kerala

The Tiger and Lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa near Shivamogga has new attractions in the form of gharials, lesser rhea, striped hyena, porcupine, and sun conure.

The zoo received these animals from zoological park at Thiruvananthapuram in Kerala under an exchange programme. The zoo received two gharials, four lesser rheas, one striped hyena, two Indian crested porcupines, and six sun conures.

For the first time, the zoo has got gharials, the critical endangered species, and South American species—lesser rhea and sun conures. Male hyena has been brought for bloodline exchange. Indian crested porcupine has been added to the list of species in the zoo after a long period.

As part of the exchange policy, the zoo sent two marsh crocodiles, three female striped hyenas, two Indian golden jackals, and two Asian palm civets. The exchange of animals was completed between November 11 and November 16, said a press release issued by the executive director of the Zoo.

With the entry of new animals, the number of bird/animal species found in the zoo increased from 30 to 24. All the animals brought from Kerala were in good health, according to the veterinarian looking after the animals, the release added.

The zoo is spread over 200 hectares and attracts an average of 1,000 visitors a day. It is managed by a team of officials led by an executive director, Range Forest Officer, Deputy Range Forest Officer. Besides them around 50 workers take care of animals.

