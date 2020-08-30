Tyres burnt after stones thrown at Ambedkar banner

The Belagavi district police have registered a case in connection with desecration of a banner with an image of Ambedkar at Yali Hadalagi village near Athani on Sunday.

Dalit Sangharsh Samiti members complained to the police that unidentified persons had thrown stones at the banner, torn the garland around the image and tried to punch holes in the banner.

The samiti members burnt tyres on the village main road and threatened to block the Athani- Aigali Road if the offenders were not arrested immediately.

Athani Police arrived on the spot and spoke to the protesters. They assured them of booking a case and taking up investigation. A case was registered later.