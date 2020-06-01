Karnataka

Tyre shop gutted

Valuables worth over ₹80 lakh were gutted reduced when a tyre shop caught fire on Indira Gandhi Road in Chikkamagaluru town early morning on Monday.

People in the locality noticed smoke at Malnad Tyres shop around 3.30 a.m. They informed the police and fire services. The personnel from Chikkamagaluru fire station rushed to the spot immediately. However, they had to struggle for about five hours to put off the blaze.

Besides three fire tenders of Chikkamagaluru, one each from Kadur, Shivamogga, Belur and Mudigere were called in. By the time the exercise was over it was 9 a.m. District Fire Officer K.P. Shashidhara told The Hindu that the fire occurred on the first floor of the three-storey building. Along with tyres, documents, furniture and some cash were burnt.

The officers suspect that the fire could be because of a short-circuit in the electric wire network inside the shop.

The owner of the shop has filed a complaint with Chikkamagaluru police.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been keeping you up-to-date with information on the developments in India and the world that have a bearing on our health and wellbeing, our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 1, 2020 6:44:28 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/national/karnataka/tyre-shop-gutted/article31723652.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY