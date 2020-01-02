Karnataka

Tyavarekoppa safari gets new attractions

The hog deers and (right) the crocodile that were brought from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru, at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion safari.

The hog deers and (right) the crocodile that were brought from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, Mysuru, at the Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion safari.   | Photo Credit: VAIDYA

Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion safari, spread over 617 acres, has 377 animals that includes four lions, and seven tigers.

The Tyavarekoppa Tiger and Lion safari near here has received five hog deers and one crocodile from the Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden, Mysuru.

B. Mukundachandra, Executive Director of the safari and Deputy Conservator of Forests, said that the animals arrived on December 21.

Initially they were kept in separate enclosures and their health condition was closely monitored.

As they have got acclimatised to the environment here, they are being displayed for the public now, he said.

With the arrival of the hog deers, the total number of deer species in the has increased to five.

The safari already has sambars, spotted deers, nilgais, and black bucks.

Mr. Mukundachandra said that Tyavarekoppa is likely to get a pair of zebras from Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Garden soon.

“A formal request has already been submitted to Zoo Authority of Karnataka in this regard,” he said.

On the plan to construct separate enclosure for bisons in Tyavarekoppa and commence safari services there, he said that the estimate for the project has been finalised. The tender for the work will be floated shortly.

The work of construction of a spacious enclosure for the leopards will commence soon, he said.

