Two youths washed away

They were trying to cross an overflowing stream on their motorcycle at Korlakunte village in Chitradurga

Special Correspondent HUBBALLI
September 13, 2022 19:42 IST

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths who tried to cross an overflowing stream on their motorcycle were washed away at Korlakunte village in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

The youths, in fact, there were three, identified as H. Kumar and P. Obalesh, along with Manjunath, were trying to cross a road that was submerged by an overflowing stream on their motorcycle in the early hours of Tuesday when the two were washed away.

While Manjunath managed to swim to safety, the other two were caught in stream current and washed away.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

On being alerted, personnel from Fire and Emergency Services began an operation to retrieve the bodies.

They were assisted by Jyotiraj (Kotiraj), better known as Spiderman of Chitradurga and his team.

TOP STORIES RIGHT NOW

Subsequently, all those involved in the search were able to retrieve the two bodies from the stream.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

Leave your comments and read more on The Hindu News app