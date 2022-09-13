Two youths washed away

They were trying to cross an overflowing stream on their motorcycle at Korlakunte village in Chitradurga

They were trying to cross an overflowing stream on their motorcycle at Korlakunte village in Chitradurga

Two youths who tried to cross an overflowing stream on their motorcycle were washed away at Korlakunte village in Challakere taluk of Chitradurga district on Tuesday.

The youths, in fact, there were three, identified as H. Kumar and P. Obalesh, along with Manjunath, were trying to cross a road that was submerged by an overflowing stream on their motorcycle in the early hours of Tuesday when the two were washed away.

While Manjunath managed to swim to safety, the other two were caught in stream current and washed away.

On being alerted, personnel from Fire and Emergency Services began an operation to retrieve the bodies.

They were assisted by Jyotiraj (Kotiraj), better known as Spiderman of Chitradurga and his team.

Subsequently, all those involved in the search were able to retrieve the two bodies from the stream.