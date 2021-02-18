Karnataka

Two youths rescue five from drowning

Two young farmers, Amol Chougale and Sandeep Banne, rescued two washermen and three women who were drowning in the Doodha Ganga river in Sadalaga near Chikkodi in Belagavi district on Wednesday.

The two friends who were going on their bike near the river bank heard the cries of the women who were drowning. The victims had come to the bank to wash clothes. But two of them slipped and the other three who tried to save them also fell into the river. The two youth jumped into the river and rescued each one of them by turns, the police said.

