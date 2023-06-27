ADVERTISEMENT

Two youths crushed to death

June 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths returning home from work after their night shift were crushed to death after a speeding truck drove on a one-way and knocked down their scooter in Pulakeshinagar in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Yusuf Khan, a native of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, working at a hotel on M.M. Road, and his colleague Paras, a native of Nepal.

The police arrested the truck driver identified as Sunil Babu Rathod, 23, charging him under rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence and seized the truck.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

A case of culpable homicide has been booked against the driver and he has been remanded in judicial custody.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US