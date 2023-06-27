HamberMenu
Two youths crushed to death

June 27, 2023 08:16 pm | Updated 08:16 pm IST - Bengaluru

The Hindu Bureau

Two youths returning home from work after their night shift were crushed to death after a speeding truck drove on a one-way and knocked down their scooter in Pulakeshinagar in the early hours of Monday.

The deceased have been identified as Yusuf Khan, a native of Vellore, Tamil Nadu, working at a hotel on M.M. Road, and his colleague Paras, a native of Nepal.

The police arrested the truck driver identified as Sunil Babu Rathod, 23, charging him under rash and negligent driving and causing death due to negligence and seized the truck.

A case of culpable homicide has been booked against the driver and he has been remanded in judicial custody.

