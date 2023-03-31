HamberMenu
Two youth suffer injuries in clash, 10 arrested

Channarayapatna Town Police have registered two separate cases. The police termed it a clash between groups over personal rivalry.

March 31, 2023 06:27 pm | Updated 06:27 pm IST - Hassan

The Hindu Bureau

Tension prevailed in Channarayapatna town on Thursday evening when two groups engaged in a clash during the Ramnavami procession. 

Two boys, each about 16 years old, suffered injuries. They were allegedly attacked with blades. Two vehicles were damaged in stone pelting. Police rushed to the spot and brought the situation under control. Additional forces have been deployed in the town to avoid untoward incidents. Two separate complaints have been registered by Channarayapatna Town police.

Hassan SP Hariram Shankar, on Friday, told the media that around 25-30 people took out a Ramnavami procession without informing the police. A few people raised slogans as the procession approached a place of worship, instigating the clashes.

“We have gathered information that the two groups had rivalry over a personal issue. One group used the procession as an occasion to attack the rival group. Two boys were attacked with blades; they had injuries. The injuries are not serious”, the officer said.

The police have arrested 10 people in connection with the incident and taken six more into custody. Besides that, 20 more had been identified. “The situation is under control. The place where the incident happened had no history of communal violence. We have deployed additional forces to avoid any untoward incident”, the SP said.

