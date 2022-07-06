Two youth die in an accident near Hassan

Two people died in an accident near Goruru in Hassan on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

Two people died on the spot after the car they were travelling by hit a truck from behind near Goruru in Hassan taluk on Tuesday evening. The police gave the name of the deceased as Dhanush, 28 and Beeresh, 27, of Katihalli near Hassan.

The two friends were on the day to Hassan from Arakalgud around 7.30 pm, when they met with the accident.

Goruru Police have registered the case.