Two youth die in an accident near Hassan
Two people died on the spot after the car they were travelling by hit a truck from behind near Goruru in Hassan taluk on Tuesday evening. The police gave the name of the deceased as Dhanush, 28 and Beeresh, 27, of Katihalli near Hassan.
The two friends were on the day to Hassan from Arakalgud around 7.30 pm, when they met with the accident.
Goruru Police have registered the case.
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.