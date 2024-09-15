Two years after being sanctioned, permanent bench of consumer panel to be inaugurated tomorrow

A permanent Circuit Bench of the Karnataka State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission (KSCDRC) in Kalaburagi district, sanctioned by the State government in June 2022, will be finally inaugurated on Tuesday.

Registrar-cum-Administrative Officer for KSCDRC Bengaluru has in a notification on September 13 stated that KSCDRC permanent Circuit Bench in Kalaburagi will be inaugurated on Tuesday. It will start functioning the same day.

Appeals pertaining to Kalaburagi, Bidar, Ballari, Raichur, Koppal and Yadgir districts pending before the KSCDRC Bengaluru will be taken up before Kalaburagi bench.

KSCDRC Registrar Mallikarjun I Kamatagi, speaking to The Hindu over phone, said that nearly 900 cases from Kalyana Karnataka region are pending before KSCDRC Bengaluru.

Advocate and consumer activist Vaijnath Zhalki said that the KSCDRC Permanent Circuit Bench was sanctioned to Kalaburagi two years ago. However, due to the apathy of the authorities concerned, it was delayed.

Constituting Circuit Benches will serve the real purpose of the commission, particularly delivering speedy justice to consumers and at an affordable cost.

Mr. Zhalki said that the most aggrieved consumers from different districts are forced to travel to Bengaluru to fight cases in the State Commission, which often stretch for years.

The expenses for fighting cases increase sharply if the petitioner has to travel far distances. Many consumers cannot bear such expenses and so, they do not approach the State commission, he added.

As per notification, earlier 22 posts, a judicial member, a member (woman), an assistant registrar-cum-assistant administrative officer, a registrar (court recording), four stenographers, three first division assistants, three second division assistants, two data entry operators and six group D employees, were sanctioned.

Further, in the revised notification, the sanctioned posts have been reduced to 12 posts. The sanctioned posts of stenographers have been reduced to two and the first and second division assistants to one each and group D employees to three.

President of the District Bar Association Guptling S. Biradar said that constituting a Circuit Bench will lead to speedy disposal of cases and bring down the number of pending cases.

