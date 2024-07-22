Two-year-old girl undergoes successful surgery in Belagavi under Gift of Life scheme

Rotary Club of Belgaum South, in association with Rotary Gold Coast Club of the U.S., has completed 15 free heart surgeries under the Gift of Life scheme in Belagavi district.

The latest beneficiary was a two-year-old girl who was suffering from Atrial Septal Defect and needed heart surgery. The girl came from a poor family in a village in Belagavi district.

Doctors at the KLES Prabhakar Kore Hospital operated upon the girl.

Senior Paediatric Cardiologist Veeresh Manvi diagnosed the condition and advised heart surgery for closing the hole in the girl’s heart.

The operation was conducted by a team led by Gananjay Salve and cardiac anaesthetists.

The girl, who has recovered fully, was discharged recently, according to a press release from Rotary grants coordinator Chaitanya Kulkarni.

The girl’s father, Hanumath Sarvi of Hirebudnur village near Saundatti in Belagavi district, died in a road accident recently. His family members have donated his organs, including liver, kidneys and eyes.

Rotary Club Belagavi South members Neelesh Patil, Bhushan Mohitre, Arati Angadi and others visited the patient’s family, said the press release.

