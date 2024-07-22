GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Olympics
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Two-year-old girl undergoes successful surgery in Belagavi under Gift of Life scheme

Published - July 22, 2024 08:46 pm IST - Belagavi

The Hindu Bureau

Rotary Club of Belgaum South, in association with Rotary Gold Coast Club of the U.S., has completed 15 free heart surgeries under the Gift of Life scheme in Belagavi district.

The latest beneficiary was a two-year-old girl who was suffering from Atrial Septal Defect and needed heart surgery. The girl came from a poor family in a village in Belagavi district.

Doctors at the KLES Prabhakar Kore Hospital operated upon the girl.

Senior Paediatric Cardiologist Veeresh Manvi diagnosed the condition and advised heart surgery for closing the hole in the girl’s heart.

The operation was conducted by a team led by Gananjay Salve and cardiac anaesthetists.

The girl, who has recovered fully, was discharged recently, according to a press release from Rotary grants coordinator Chaitanya Kulkarni.

The girl’s father, Hanumath Sarvi of Hirebudnur village near Saundatti in Belagavi district, died in a road accident recently. His family members have donated his organs, including liver, kidneys and eyes.

Rotary Club Belagavi South members Neelesh Patil, Bhushan Mohitre, Arati Angadi and others visited the patient’s family, said the press release.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.