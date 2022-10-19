Two-year-old girl from Pakistan gets new lease of life at Bengaluru hospital

The child was saved using the bone marrow of her father

The child was saved using the bone marrow of her father

Two-year-old Amyra Sikandar Khan, daughter of Pakistan cricket commentator Sikandar Bakht, got a new lease of life after she underwent a bone marrow transplant (BMT) for Mucopolysaccharidosis type I (MPS I) at a private hospital in Bengaluru.

The child was saved using the bone marrow of her father at Narayana Health City. MPSI, is an inherited, autosomal recessive lysosomal storage disorder caused by deficiency in the activity of the enzyme alpha-L-iduronidase. It is a rare condition that has the potential to impact the functioning of multiple organs, including eyes and brain.

With this, as many as 2,000 patients have been treated through BMT at the hospital, doctors claimed. To mark the occasion, a memoir by Manas, a BMT survivor, was unveiled. The memoir captures his journey through the condition and treatment. The occasion also witnessed more than a hundred BMT recipients being felicitated for their fighting spirit.

Addressing the gathering, Devi Shetty, chairman and founder, Narayana Health, said while approximately two lakh patients in India get diagnosed every year with various blood disorders, there are very few large scale BMT facilities calling for further capacity expansion.

BMT is an effective treatment modality for cancerous conditions like acute and chronic Myeloid and Lymphoblastic Leukemia, Hodgkin’s and Non-hodgkin’s Lymphoma, Myeloproliferative Neoplasms, Primary Myelofibrosis and Multiple Myeloma. It is also the suggested form of treatment for blood disorders namely Aplastic Anaemia, Immunodeficiency disorders, congenital storage disorders, congenital errors of metabolism and Haemoglobinopathies such as Thalassemia and Sickle Cell Anaemia.

Sharat Damodar, chairman – Oncology Services and Oncology Collegium at the hospital, said although bone marrow transplant has the potential to cure more than 20 types of diseases with a success rate of around 70%-80%, awareness about this treatment modality is poor both among patients as well as physicians.

“While there has been advances and stem cells of unrelated donors and haplo-identical (half matched) donors have been used for those lacking full matched family donors, there is still a mismatch. In a country of over 1.4 billion population, there are only approximately five lakh registered donor available while the number of patients been diagnosed with conditions that require BMT is growing calling for greater awareness and access to facilities,” said Sunil Bhat, Vice Chairman – Oncology Services and Oncology Collegium.