Two-year-old boy found dead in open borewell

A two-year old boy who had gone missing on Friday was found dead trapped in an open borewell at Alakhanru village in Raibag taluk of Belagavi district on Saturday.

As mystery surrounds the incident, Superintendent of Police Laxman Nimbaragi has said that the police were looking into all angles, including allegations about the boy’s father having killed him.

Sharath Siddappa Hasare, who was playing outside his home, had gone missing on Friday. Suspecting kidnap, his father Siddappa lodged a complaint with the Harogeri police.

However, in a subsequent development on Saturday evening, it came to light that the boy had fallen into an open borewell in the farmland of Siddappa Hasare, which is few metres from the residence. On being alerted, Fire and Emergency Services personnel rushed to the spot and began a rescue operation. While they managed to pull the boy out, he was dead by that time. The body was shifted to Raibag Hospital.