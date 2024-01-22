Two workers killed in factory mishap in Humnabad

January 22, 2024 06:18 pm | Updated 06:18 pm IST - KALABURAGI

In an industrial mishap, two workers of Prasanna Pre Processing Private Limited in the Humnabad Industrial Area in Bidar district were killed on the factory premises late on Sunday.

They were later identified as 23-year-old Indrajeet from Salayya Fatak Village at Bahoriband Tehsil in Katni district, Madhya Pradesh, and 22-year-old Mohammad Shadab from Waddankera (now at Wanjary) near Humnabad in Bidar district.

The incident occurred when the workers were unloading chemical waste at a godown on the factory premises at around 8.30 p.m.

It is learnt that the victims became unconscious and fell on the ground after getting intoxicated owing to inhalation of severe toxic fumes. Though they were immediately rushed to a government hospital in Humnabad, they were declared brought dead.

As per information provided by Bidar Deputy Commissioner Govinda Reddy, the company is involved in storing and processing chemical waste collected from different plants.

A preliminary assessment by the Inspector of Factories and Boilers and the Karnataka Pollution Control Board officer indicated that fumes and smell from hazardous chemical waste as the cause of death.

Mr. Reddy, however, added that the exact cause of death can be ascertained only after a thorough investigation of the incident by officers from the Factories and Boilers and Pollution Control Board.

Mr. Reddy also made it clear that there has been no leakage of hazardous fumes and gases into the atmosphere and appealed to the people in Humnabad not to panic.

“The discharge and spread of fumes and gases are localised and limited to the factory limits only. People need not panic,” he said and added that the factory will remained closed until further orders.

Following a complaint lodged by Mohammad Kutubuddin, father of Mohammad Shadab, Humnabad Police have registered a First Information Report under Indian Penal Code Sections 149 (offence committed by the members of unlawful assembly), 284 (negligent conduct with respect to poisonous substance) and 304 (punishment for culpable homicide not amounting to murder) against five people, including Prasanna Pre Processing Private Limited owner Panduranga Reddy, director P. Kondareddy and manager Joti Prakash Patnayak.

In his complaint, Kutubuddin has said that Prasanna Pre Processing Private Limited has, on a large scale, stored hazardous chemical waste collected from R Chem Laboratory and Radison Labs Private Limited at Humnabad Industrial Area in Bidar district, Sai Life Sciences Limited in Kolhar Industrial Area of Bidar district, Granulesindia and Hetero Group in Hyderabad and Shilpa Medicare Limited in Raichur.

He has also said that the chemical waste processing company, despite knowing that hazardous chemical can become fatal for human beings, engaged workers in handling hazardous chemicals without any precautionary measures and put the workers in danger.

He added that the pollution control officers, without inspecting the premises and the safety measures in place, allowed the company to operate.