Karnataka

Two workers electrocuted

Two workers were electrocuted on Friday night while they were digging a borewell in Channarayapatna town. They have been identified as Kilees, a native of Odisha, and Prabhu from Tamil Nadu.

They were hired by Murthy, owner of the borewell truck, and Srinivas, an agent, to dig a borewell in a private site.

