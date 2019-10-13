Two workers electrocuted

Two workers were electrocuted on Friday night while they were digging a borewell in Channarayapatna town. They have been identified as Kilees, a native of Odisha, and Prabhu from Tamil Nadu.
They were hired by Murthy, owner of the borewell truck, and Srinivas, an agent, to dig a borewell in a private site.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Register to The Hindu for free and get unlimited access for 30 days.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Zero advertisements
Enjoy reading our articles without intrusion from advertisements.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.