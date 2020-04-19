Two women who test positive on Sunday die of COVID-19

Two women in Karnataka who tested positive for COVID-19 on Sunday — both with Severe Acute Respiratory Illness (SARI) — died on the same day. With this, the total number of deaths in the State increased to 16.

According to a media bulletin by the Department of Health and Family Welfare, a 65-year-woman, who was a resident of Bengaluru, passed away in the city.

The death of a 50-year-old woman, a resident of Uppinangady, was also reported in Dakshina Kannada. .

Meanwhile, six new positive cases were reported from across the State, taking the total number to 390. This includes 16 deaths and 111 patients who have been discharged.

While four of the new cases were from Mysuru, two were reported from Dakshina Kannada. Of the Mysuru cases, two had a travel history to Delhi and the other two belong to the cluster in Nanjangud, where a pharmaceutical company employee first tested positive last month.

The cluster has reported over 50 positive cases so far.

In Dakshina Kannada, one patient reported to have SARI died, while the other is a primary contact of a patient who tested positive earlier this week.

Meanwhile, an analysis of 20 districts with positive cases shows that in four districts, all the patients admitted have been discharged, while seven districts do not have a single patient discharged in the district.

Three districts have less than 25% patients being discharged; two have between 26 and 49%; two have between 50 and 75%, and two districts have a discharge rate between 75 and 99%.

The highest number of cases have been reported in Bengaluru Urban with 89 positive cases and 49% of the patients have been discharged.

Meanwhile, Mysuru, which has 84 positive cases, has a discharge rate of 28%.

Officials in the department pointed out that in some districts, the discharge rate is higher as the cases were reported earlier.

“Districts with low discharge rates are the ones where newer cases are reported,” the official added.

As of Sunday, 10 out of the 30 districts in Karnataka have not reported a single COVID-19 positive case.