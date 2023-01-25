HamberMenu
Two women run over by train at Mandya

January 25, 2023 07:34 pm | Updated 07:34 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two women who had alighted at Mandya railway station were run over by a Bengaluru-bound train on Wednesday.

The victims were identified as Lakshmamma, 44, of Magadi and Shahsikala, 34, of Kamakshipalya in Bengaluru North. The two had travelled by Kachegowda Express from Bengaluru and had alighted at Mandya around 9.10 a.m.

After crossing the platform they were walking near the LC gate on the track when the Malgudi Express from Mysuru bound towards Bengaluru ran over them. The two are not related and had travelled to Mandya for personal works independently when the tragedy struck.

The railway police personnel from Mysuru who reached Mandya for investigation, identified the victims and the bodies were handed over to the relatives after the post mortem.

