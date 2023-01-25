ADVERTISEMENT

Two women run over by train at Mandya

January 25, 2023 07:20 pm | Updated 07:20 pm IST - MYSURU

The Hindu Bureau

Two women who had alighted at the Mandya railway station were run over by a Bengaluru-bound train on Wednesday.

The Railway Police who confirmed the accident said while one of the deceased is around 35 years old, the other was about 40 and their identity was in the process of being established. The two had travelled by Kachegowda Express from Bengaluru and had alighted at Mandya around 9 a.m.

After crossing the platform, they were walking near the LC gate when the Malgudi Express from Mysuru bound towards Bengaluru ran over them.  

Railway police personnel from Mysuru have reached Mandya for investigation.

