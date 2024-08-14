Two women murdered in separate incidents

Two women were murdered in separate incidents in and around Bengaluru.

A 25-year-old woman was stabbed to death allegedly by her husband over a domestic row at Jattiganahalli in Kengeri police station limits on Wednesday. The deceased has been identified as Gouri, married to Nagesh eight years ago. The couple had a domestic row following which Nagesh left Gouri in her hometown for six years and brought her back three days ago.

The accused had allegedly taken Gouri to a remote place near a graveyard and stabbed her to death before fleeing. The murder came to light on Wednesday morning when Benjamin, a local resident, was passing by and found her in a pool of blood with a stab injury on her neck. The police arrested Nagesh on the charge of murder.

In the other incident, a 30-year-old woman separated from her husband for the last three years over domestic row was allegedly murdered by him in the forest area in Magadi in Ramanagara on Monday.

The deceased Divya was married to Umesh from Kurupalya village in Magadi and the couple were living separately after Umesh started to fight with her suspecting her fidelity. On Monday, Umesh allegedly asked her to go along with him to see an advocate and later offered to take her to a temple. Divya, suspecting something fishy, asked their friend Balraj to send his wife along. Initially, the friend’s wife Uma agreed to come along, but later refused, following which Umesh borrowed Balraj’s bike and the couple left.

Divya even shared her live location with Uma, who later found that her mobile phone was switched off. Umesh returned late at night to return the bike to Balraj. Upon asking about Divya, he said she was returning by bus. He later allegedly called and confessed to the murder, Balraj told the police.

Based on the complaint, the Magadi road police initially registered a murder case and later recovered the body in Chiluru forest area. Efforts are on to track down Umesh.

