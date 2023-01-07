Two women killed, three injured in a hit and run case in KR Puram

January 07, 2023 08:19 pm | Updated 08:32 pm IST - Bengaluru

Two women were killed and three others, including two minor girls of the same family, were injured when a speeding car knocked down the autorickshaw they were travelling in KR Puram on Friday night. The car involved in the accident fled from the scene. However, he was tracked down and arrested on Saturday.

The deceased have been identified as Haseena, 38 and her elder sister Faazila, 40. Hassena’s husband Khalid Khan, 39, who was driving the auto and his two daughters Sumaiaya, 5, and Sadia, 3 sustained multiple injuries and are admitted to NIMHANS.

According to the police, the victims were heading to Channasandra from KR Puram on Friday night to visit their relative when the accident occurred near Medahalli skywalk on Old Madras Road. Due to the impact of the collision, the autorickshaw was mangled and passersby rushed to rescue the victims struck and shifted them to hospital. Among the injured, the condition of Khalid is said to be critical and he is in ICU under observation.

In a swift action, the KR Puram traffic police tracked down the car based on the CCTV footage from the tollgate within few hours and arrested the driver identified as Santosh Abhiram, 30, a software engineer at a private firm. Santosh was returning home with his family when he collided with the autorickshaw and sped away fearing public wrath. The police subjected him to medical examination to ascertain whether he is under the influence of alcohol and the results are awaited.