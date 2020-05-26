Two women killed in road accident

Belagavi

26 May 2020 22:35 IST

Two women out on an evening walk were killed in a road accident in Mutaga village near Belagavi on Sunday night. Vidya Patil (45) and Savita Balappa (47) were killed and another woman, who was with them, suffered injuries. She is under treatment at the civil hospital. A case of rash and negligent driving has been registered at the Marihal Police Station against Yuvaraj Jadhav, president of the BJP Yuva Morcha unit.

