Two women injured as fire breaks out after damage to GAIL pipeline

March 16, 2023 09:14 pm | Updated 09:14 pm IST - Bengaluru

Panic gripped residents of HSR Layout when a fire broke out and two women of a house sustained burn injuries due to gas leak from a damaged Gas Authority of India Ltd. (GAIL) pipeline. The damage was allegedly caused due to unscientific digging by workers of the Bangalore Water Supply and Sewerage Board (BWSSB) on Thursday morning.

According to the police, BWSSB was carrying out sewerage works in the 7th phase of HSR Layout. Around 9 a.m., one of the gas pipelines of GAIL was damaged during the excavation work for laying pipelines.

The workers soon noticed gas starting to leak from the damaged pipeline and covered it with mud without informing the authorities and escaped. The leaked gas soon spread and entered the kitchen of a house near the excavation site, where a woman was cooking, which resulted in a fire.

The leakage led to an explosion in the kitchen and the woman sustained 30% burn injuries. Another woman climbing up the stairs was also injured. Luckily, the GAIL operation and maintenance office was situated nearby and the officials rushed to the spot and contained the leakage and took precautionary measures. The injured women were rushed to the nearby hospital for treatment.

An official statement from GAIL said: “A fire incident has been reported at 23rd Cross, HSR Layout. Local contractor associated with the water and sewerage agency caused the damage without any prior intimation or consent of GAIL Gas and didn’t even inform regarding the gas leakage and fled the site.” The gas caught fire in the nearby dwelling area wherein two occupants are reported to have suffered minor burn injuries. The GAIL Gas Quick Response Team (QRT) and fire fighting team reached the site in less than five minutes and extinguished the fire and controlled the situation, the statement added.

“As per the standard operating procedure, the civic agencies undertaking any construction work should inform GAIL authorities on priority. GAIL had put up markers along the gas pipeline network and informed the local officers and incharge authorities about the pipeline network. Any civic activities should be taken up in coordination with the GIAL official concerned. This apart, GAIL officials carry out regular patrolling along the lines of the pipeline network to ensure safety,” it said, also alleging that in the past, similar incidents have been reported against the erring contractor. “The conduct of the erring contractor has been reported to the authorities, who have assured strict action,” said the statement.

GAIL urged residents and authorities to advise all contractors to give prior intimation to GAIL before executing any digging work near gas pipelines and also report such incidents to their toll-free number 1800-102-9282.

Responding to the allegations, a senior BWSSB official said: “We are investigating the matter. As per preliminary information, our workers were repairing a manhole and by mistake, without knowing there was a GAIL pipeline, the line was damaged and this led to the incident. We were not aware of the gas pipeline going through the manhole earlier. This is the first such incident that has happened.”

The HSR Layout police have registered a case against the BWSSB contractor and engineer, vehicle operator, and GAIL officials concerned for further investigations.